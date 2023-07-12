Deadline to appear on fall ballot is rapidly approaching

August 9 is the deadline to file petitions to run for various local races. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Anyone planning on running in a non-partisan race this fall has exactly four weeks to file valid nominating petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections. So far, filing activity is very light.

The deadline to file those petitions for the November 7 general election is 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 9. Local races on the ballot will be for city and village mayor, city and village council seats, school board, township trustee, township clerk and fiscal officer. In addition, the job of Van Wert city auditor, law director and municipal judge will appear on the ballot.

All races in the City of Van Wert are non-partisan, after voters overwhelmingly approved a change from party elections last fall. The other races throughout the county – village mayor and council, school board and township posts have been non-partisan races for many years.

So far, incumbent Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward, who is serving his first term, is seeking re-election and has filed his petitions with the elections board office. It appears he’ll face at least two other challengers in November, as Linda-Agler Evans and Robert Myers have taken out petitions to run.The mayoral term in Van Wert is four years.

All eight city council seats in Van Wert are up for election this fall – each of the city’s four wards, plus three at-large seats and council president. Those terms are two years each.

Law Director John Hatcher is circulating petitions for re-election and there will be a new city auditor in 2024, because incumbent auditor Martha Balyeat is retiring at the end of the year. Ballot races will become official once signatures on petitions are confirmed as valid.

Anyone considering running for any local office will find useful information from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office here. Nominating petitions can be obtained at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert, or online here.

The deadline to file paperwork for issues is also 4 p.m. Wednesday August 9. Local issues are expected to appear on the November ballot, along with the possibility of at least two statewide issues – one dealing with reproductive rights and one that could lead to the legalization of cannabis in Ohio. Signatures on petitions for both issues must be verified by elections officials statewide.