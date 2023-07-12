Labor Day 5K to be held in Elida

Submitted information

ELIDA — LifeWise of Elida, Spencerville, Allen East, Bath and Columbus Grove will hold a 5K race at 9 a.m. Labor Day, Monday, September 4. The event is sponsored by ACTS Ministries (parent of WTLW TV-44 and WOSN) and the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships.

The course will start and end at the Sunnydale House next to Elida Elementary School and wind through the Village of Elida. Volunteers are welcome to line the streets along the route to encourage participants.

The entry fee is $20 for age 17 and above and $10 for those under age 17. All participants will receive a T-Shirt if registered by August 21st.

Participants are encouraged to select a “team” and start a fundraising page. All proceeds support ACTS Character Academy LifeWise programs in Elida, Spencerville, Allen East, Bath and Columbus Grove.

To register, visit actslifewise5k.com.

LifeWise is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program, which provides Bible-based character education to public school students. Students are released from public school during the school day to attend religious classes, provided the program is off school property, privately funded and parent permitted. ACTS Ministries supports programs throughout Allen County with over 1,100 enrolled students.