Local quilt show winners announced
VW independent staff/submitted information
The votes have been tallied and the People’s Choice Awards winners for the recent Old Fashioned Farmers Days Quilt and Needle Arts Show, held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds are as follows:
Favorite Hand Quilted Bed Quilt
1st – Lois Weber; 2nd – Lois Weber; 3rd – Ruth Wheeler
Favorite Machine Quilted Bed Quilt
1st – Caroline Owens; 2nd – Cindy Hoffman; 3rd – Kathy Beauchot
Favorite Wall Hanging
1st – Marilyn Morgan; 2nd – Eileen Kerns; 3rd – Nancy Replogle
Favorite Crib/Small Quilt
1st – Corine & Willa Kline; 2nd – Corine & Willa Kline; 3rd – Brenda Kennedy
Needle Art/Other
1st – Monica Campbell; 2nd – Carol Greulach; 3rd – Carolyn Owens
Machine Embroidery
1st – Marcy Hoehn; 2nd – Marcy Hoehn; 3rd – Marcy Hoehn
Over 90 entries were received. The show was hosted by the members of the Van Wert Neighborhood Group of the American Sewing Guild and the Old Fashioned Farmers Association.
