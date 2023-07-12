Local quilt show winners announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

The votes have been tallied and the People’s Choice Awards winners for the recent Old Fashioned Farmers Days Quilt and Needle Arts Show, held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds are as follows:

Favorite Hand Quilted Bed Quilt

1st – Lois Weber; 2nd – Lois Weber; 3rd – Ruth Wheeler

Favorite Machine Quilted Bed Quilt

1st – Caroline Owens; 2nd – Cindy Hoffman; 3rd – Kathy Beauchot

Favorite Wall Hanging

1st – Marilyn Morgan; 2nd – Eileen Kerns; 3rd – Nancy Replogle

Favorite Crib/Small Quilt

1st – Corine & Willa Kline; 2nd – Corine & Willa Kline; 3rd – Brenda Kennedy

Needle Art/Other

1st – Monica Campbell; 2nd – Carol Greulach; 3rd – Carolyn Owens

Machine Embroidery

1st – Marcy Hoehn; 2nd – Marcy Hoehn; 3rd – Marcy Hoehn

Over 90 entries were received. The show was hosted by the members of the Van Wert Neighborhood Group of the American Sewing Guild and the Old Fashioned Farmers Association.