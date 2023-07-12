Payne man changes plea in burglary case

VW independent staff

A third person arrested in connection with a May, 2022 burglary and assault at a Van Wert home has admitted to his role in the crime.

Seth Hitzeman

Seth Hitzeman, 21, of Payne, recently appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and changed his plea to guilty to aggravated burglary, a first degree felony and theft, a fifth degree felony. In exchange for the guilty plea, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of felonious assaults were dismissed.

Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 3 p.m. August 22.

Hitzeman and two co-defendants, Johnathon Miller, 19, and Kaiden Gilbert, 20, both of Van Wert, broke into a home in the 300 block of S. Tyler St. last May. One of the residents in the home was brutally beaten and was hospitalized. Miller was sentenced in February to 15-20 1/2 years in prison, and Gilbert was sentenced in March to 8-12 years in prison.