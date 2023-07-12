Study to look at transportation needs

COLUMBUS — With rapid economic growth happening throughout the state, Governor Mike DeWine put funding into the recent transportation budget to allow the Ohio Department of Transportation to conduct a $10 million study to look at the state’s transportation needs now and into the future. The consulting team has been selected and the study will launch in August.

“Our state’s economic engine is in high gear, and we want to ensure that our transportation system is fully aligned with that growth,” DeWine said. “This study will show us where we need to be making investments to keep us moving forward.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation is working with the Ohio Department of Development and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation to analyze statewide and regional demographics, investigate economic development growth opportunities, examine current transportation systems and capacities, and forecast passenger and freight travel needs over the next 10, 20, and 30 years.

“Our mission is to provide a transportation system that is safe, accessible, well maintained, and positioned for the future,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said. “This study is key to these efforts.”

This effort will begin with a “stress test” look at the transportation system. It will analyze existing and future conditions for safety, congestion, condition, reliability, and resilience concerns. It will also consider changes in population and economic development.

“Companies looking to relocate to or expand in Ohio recognize the importance of Ohio’s integrated transportation infrastructure in allowing them to reach customers and suppliers quickly and efficiently,” said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik. “As we continue to pave the way for even more economic growth across the state, we must stay ahead of the game in meeting the transportation needs of today and tomorrow.”

The study, which will be completed in late 2024, will be led by Cambridge Systematics, a national expert in transportation analysis along with an experienced team of consultants.