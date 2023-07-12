VWCT to hold auditions for 70s play

Submitted information

Auditions for the opening show of Van Wert Civic Theatre’s 23-24 season, Disaster!

The musical will be held 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 24-25 p.m. at the theater at 118 S. Race St. Be prepared to act, dance and sing during your audition.

Directed by Jerry Zimmerman, Disaster! the Musical pays homage to the 1970’s, an era of bell bottoms, platform shoes, boogie dancing an disaster movies. The play takes place on a floating casino where a diverse group of characters gather for a grand opening celebration. The night takes an unexpected turn when multiple disasters strike including earthquakes, tidal waves and more. As chaos ensues, the characters must navigate hilarious and perilous situations while discovering surprising connections and unexpected romances.

Disaster will be performed on September 21-24, 28-30 and October 1.