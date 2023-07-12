YWCA, Edition hosting “WINE” event

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced plans to host “WINE” Down with the YWCA.

The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Monday, August 14 at the Edition in Van Wert. “WINE” Down with the YWCA will be a fun, casual meet and greet with YWCA staff and will offer an opportunity for the public to enjoy a Monday night at the Edition. Additionally, live music will be provided by Van Wert Jazz.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase and the Edition will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from the evening to the YWCA of Van Wert County. Two drink specials will be featured and a limited menu will be offered.

The YWCA is partially funded by United Way and Van Wert County Foundation.