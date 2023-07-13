Man arrested…
Deputies took Leonard DeLong into custody after a standoff at E. Second St. in Van Wert Wednesday night. See the story below for more details. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer
POSTED: 07/13/23 at 3:52 am. FILED UNDER: News
Deputies took Leonard DeLong into custody after a standoff at E. Second St. in Van Wert Wednesday night. See the story below for more details. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer
POSTED: 07/13/23 at 3:52 am. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2023 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC