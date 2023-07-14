Best of 2023 to be featured next month

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Wassenberg Art Center’s “Best of 2023” will open August 3, and will showcase contemporary fine craft by 71 artists. Juror Steve Smith, professor of art at Defiance College (1980–2011), selected 78 works in clay, glass, metal, wood, fiber and mixed media from over 300 entries.

“I’ve juried dozens of exhibitions, and it’s always exciting for me to see the work,” Smith said. “It’s the 30 years of being an art professor to make this a final critique. I start with the fundamentals of art: line, shape, value, color, texture, then composition, eye movement and craftsmanship. Then the awards…those come down to the wow factor. Do I wish I would have thought of it, would I have the skill to pull it off, would it make me laugh or cry?”

The opening reception will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, August 3rd at the Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. Live music by local musician Scott Turner will be featured during the reception. Admission and parking will be free and a cash bar will be available.

The Best of 2023 will run through August 31.