Elks donation…

The Golf Committee from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $500 to the Wayne Trace Local Schools music department. The money will enable the department to make purchases that otherwise would not have been available. Pictured from left to right are Paul Cucciarre, golf committee member; Caitln Schmidt, Grover Hill Elementary music teacher and Mike Marchek. Photo submitted