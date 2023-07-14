Farm Bureau, SWCD hosting banquet

Submitted information

The Van Wert Farm Bureau and Soil & Water Conservation District are co-hosting their annual ag banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at Life House Church in Van Wert.

The evening will begin with an election for two supervisors on the SWCD Board from 5-6 p.m., followed by dinner catered by Streetlight Catering at 6 p.m., and meeting following.

There will be no charge for the meeting this year, however you will need to RSVP by August 1. You may call the office at 419.238.9591 or email Becky at rebekkah.dowler@nacdnet.net.