Missing local child quickly located

VW independent staff

A three-year-old child reported missing was found after a short time Thursday morning.

According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the child was playing outside of a Becker Road residence in Jennings Township and wandered into a cornfield. The child was reported missing at 9:55 a.m. but was found at 10:22 a.m.

Deputies, firefighters from Van Wert and Middle Point and Van Wert County EMA assisted in the search.