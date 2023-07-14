New development in 1960 Paulding County cold case

Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers shared an update on the 1960 death of Nancy Eagleson. Photos submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

PAULDING — There is a significant new development in a Paulding County cold case that dates back more than 60 years.

The remains of Nancy Eagleson were exhumed last fall as part of a continued cold case investigation. She was 14 years old when she was abducted, raped and murdered in Paulding County November 13, 1960.

Last September, Eagleson’s siblings went to court to have her remains disinterred. Once the order was issued, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Cold Case Unit assisted the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County coroner and Lucas County coroner. A forensic anthropology consultant and other individuals and advocacy groups also assisted investigators with the exhumation and examination process.

A new autopsy took place October 24-26 at the Lucas County orgue by a forensic pathologist, assisted by a forensic anthropology consultant. The autopsy revealed new evidence and a new conclusion to the cause of death – not one gunshot as previously thought, but two.

“Since day one, according to the initial autopsy report, the cause of Nancy’s death was a single gunshot wound from a .22 caliber firearm,” Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers said. “It was believed she was shot under her chin and died as a result. New evidence reveals Nancy was shot twice by a .22 caliber firearm — once under her chin, and once in her right eye.”

“The shot in her right eye is what killed her, according to the forensic professionals,” he added.

The forensic pathologist discovered a .22 caliber projectile in Eagleson’s remains. He, along with the forensic anthropology consultant, were able to determine the paths of the projectiles from the shot under the chin and the shot in the right eye to determine which projectile was recovered in 1960 and which one they recovered during this autopsy.

Also recovered during the recent forensic examination were five small fibers from the pelvic and upper femur region. The fibers will not be tested by the lab.

The projectile from most recent autopsy was turned over to the Attorney General’s BCI lab for testing and was determined to be a .22 bullet by a forensic scientist.

During the ongoing investigation, a .22 caliber H&R model 922, 22 LR revolver, was given to investigators by a local citizen claiming the gun was used to kill Eagleson. A forensic scientist conducted a comparison of the bullet recovered from the recent autopsy and the .22 caliber firearm. It was discovered the H&R revolver is an operable firearm. It was also discovered the bullet recovered from the recent autopsy is indeed a .22 caliber, but it was determined to be unsuitable for comparison/identification purposes due to the lack of sufficient class and individual characteristics.

“This journey has been a roller coaster for Nancy’s family,” Landers said. “With the discovery of the bullet in the casket, there were high hopes the scientist in the lab would have something to work with to compare to potential firearms. That is now not going to happen. What we do have is an accurate conclusion to the cause of death.”

“Reiterating a .22 caliber firearm was used in this heinous crime, and more knowledge about this case than we ever had before, he continued. “I will continue to make myself and my staff available to the family. I will also continue talking with anyone who has information in this case. There is still hope that something will break in this case. It is very, very cold, but not closed.”

Anyone with information regarding the 1960 murder of Nancy Eagleson is encouraged to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419.399.3791, or the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Cold Case Unit at 855.224.6446. An anonymous tip may also be sent from the Sheriff’s Office website www.pauldingohsheriff.com, or by downloading the Paulding County Ohio Sheriff’s app.