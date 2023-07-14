Sales tax holiday to be held August 4-6
VW independent staff
Ohio will have its annual sales tax holiday from 12 a.m. Friday, August 4, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 7.
During the holiday, the following items will be exempt from sales and use tax:
- Any item of clothing priced at $75 or less.
- Any item of school supplies priced at $20 or less.
- Any item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.
Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.
POSTED: 07/14/23 at 3:42 am. FILED UNDER: News