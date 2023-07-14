Two annual sales set for August

VW independent staff

It won’t be long before bargain hunters will be out and about in Van Wert County and well beyond, shopping two well known sales, or perhaps selling some unwanted items while making a few extra dollars.

The 127 Yard Sale, billed as the “World’s Longest Yard Sale” will take place Thursday, August 3, through Sunday, August 6.

The 36th annual sale will stretch from Addison, Michigan, to Gadsden, Alabama, and will go right through U.S. 127 in Van Wert County. All told, it spans six states and 960 miles, and will feature thousands of vendors.

The Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Sale will be held the following week, Thursday-Saturday, August 10-12. That sale goes from West Virginia to Iowa and like the 127 Yard Sale, will have thousands of vendors.