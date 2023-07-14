Van Wert Live announces Christmas holiday lineup

It will truly be “A December to Remember” with four shows coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

VW independent staff/submitted information

It may be July, but Van Wert Live is ready to talk about the Christmas season – more specifically, the lineup for 2023 Niswonger Performing Arts Center Christmas season. The diverse four-show lineup, dubbed “A December to Remember” is presented by Revival Design Collective and Jim and Mary Pope, with supporting sponsors Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry and Slusher’s Jewelry.

It all begins with the Christmas Celebration On Ice at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, December 3. This on-stage ice skating spectacular will turn the stage into a skating rink and will bring Christmas magic to the Niswonger. Christmas Celebration on Ice will stir things up with high-flying tricks, mesmerizing special effects, classic Christmas stories told with a modern twist, and all your favorite Christmas carols mixed with brand-new songs that are sure to become family favorites.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical will come to the Niswonger at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 9. It’s based on the longest-running and highest-rated holiday television special ever and, with over 600 performances across the country since 2014, has established itself as a new family holiday tradition. Featured favorite characters include Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and Rudolph as they come to life.

Country a cappella group Home Free will bring their Home Free For The Holidays Tour to Van Wert for a night of Nashville-dipped holiday hits at 8 p.m. Saturday, December 16. These entertainers have made their mark on the music scene and will deliver upbeat, country-tinged holiday hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony and quick-witted humor.

The Church Basement Ladies will serve laughter up once again for the final time on at 2 p.m. Sunday December 17.

This all-new holiday comedy, Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas is a hilarious installment that will take the audience back to 1959 and the day of the Sunday School Christmas program. In the midst of holiday preparations and sprinklings of love in the air, the ladies in their witty, down-to-earth style are creating their own memories from Christmases past and present. Content to do things the way they have always been done yet pondering new ideas, the reality of everyday life hits home as they plan the Sunday School Christmas Program. As the children rehearse in the sanctuary, several of the ladies of the kitchen are finishing up the treat bags filled with apples, peanuts, and ribbon candy while the others put the final touches on the nativity pieces. As they mend old bathrobe costumes, and discuss the politics of who’s going to play the various roles, little do the ladies know what surprises are in store for them.

The December To Remember shows have something for everyone and are packaged together at a 25 percent savings. Each show is also available for individual sales. Tickets are available now to Van Wert Live Members and will release to the public on Friday, July 28. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com.