Gayle Lewis Stevens

Gayle Lewis Stevens, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

He was born on November 8, 1944, in Paulding, to James and Viola (Heath) Stevens, who both preceded him in death. Gayle’s warm spirit and wonderful sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Gayle led a fulfilling career, dedicating many years of his life to his work. He diligently served IR&W for 22 years before retiring from Phelps Dodge Magnet Wire Company after an additional 22 years of dedicated service. His commitment and strong work ethic were admired by his colleagues and earned him the respect of his peers.

Outside of his professional life, Gayle was a laid-back individual who had a zest for life. Known for his quick wit and infectious laughter, he brightened the lives of everyone around him with his wonderful personality. Gayle had a natural talent for making people laugh and finding joy in every moment.

In his spare time, Gayle could often be found enjoying a cup of coffee at the COA every morning with his closest friends. He cherished these moments of camaraderie and relished in the company of those he held dear. Additionally, Gayle made a lasting impact on the community as he selflessly coached Van Wert little league baseball for numerous years. His dedication to mentoring young athletes left an indelible mark on their lives forever.

Sports played an important role in Gayle’s life as he was an avid softball player for both Phelps Dodge and the Moose Lodge. His love for the game was evident in every swing he took and every inning he played. Whether it was coaching or playing himself, Gayle found immense joy in the world of sports.

Gayle was a longtime member of Convoy Methodist Church as well as a lifetime member of the Van Wert Moose Lodge and the Van Wert VFW Auxiliary. He also enjoyed his membership at the YMCA and was formerly a member of the Van Wert Horseshoe Club.

Gayle Stevens will be lovingly remembered by his surviving family members including his wife, Karen Stevens of Van Wert; sons, Paul (Jeanine) Stevens of Burke, Virginia and Greg (Ashley) Stevens of Bucyrus; brother, Donald Stevens of Van Wert; brother-in-law, Donald Lovellette; sister-in-law, Connie Stevens; grandchildren, Michael, Megan, and Matthew Stevens; Ryne (Taylor), Austin, Sidney, Graycen, and Paisley Stevens, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gayle was preceded in death by his brothers, David, Gary, Paul, and Howard Stevens; sisters, Mable Gibson, Janella Lovellette, and Sharon Norman.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Woodland Cemetery.

Gayle Lewis Stevens brought joy and laughter into the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know him. His memory will forever be treasured by his family and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Preferred memorials: Healthwell Foundation or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

To share in Gayle’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.