Charles “Wayne” Tatum

Charles “Wayne” Tatum, 61, passed away at Bridge Home Health and Hospice Inpatient Center in Findlay on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Findlay, after a short but hard-fought battle with stomach cancer. He passed quietly in his sleep with his family beside him.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Kathleen Tatum, brother-in-law, Tim Karns, and nephew, Timmy Stephens.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi Tatum of Findlay, children, Jacob (Rebecca) Tatum of El Paso, Texas, Jackson (McKenzi) Tatum of Toledo, Marissa, Perseus and Mordecai Tatum of Findlay; twin brother, Greg (Medea) Tatum of Newburg, Indiana; sisters, Terri (Jerry) Potter and Vicki Karns of Henderson, Kentucky; multiple nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. His first grandson is expected in September.

Charles was a veteran of the US Army and served during Desert Storm. He was a project manager for most of his career and used his collective knowledge and experience to author his own book on how to use his techniques to be successful within that field. He was extremely enthusiastic and proud of his children, including those he considered his bonus children. He was always up for a good debate and would often pick the opposing side just to see if you could defend your argument. He loved all his nieces and nephews as much as his own children. He was an avid Kentucky basketball and Ohio State football fan. He was a great golfer and bowler. He never backed down from a good joke or prank even if he was the center of it. He always made his family laugh. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Finley. Military honors will be accorded by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad following the services. A celebration of life will be held at River Bend Park, Shelter No. 1 immediately after services.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cancer Patient Services, Findlay.