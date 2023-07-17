Grain truck crash…

This truck hauling grain went off the road flipped on its side in a shallow ditch along Ohio 118, north of Glemore Rd. It happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. this (Monday) morning. The driver escaped without injury. Ohio City Volunteer Fire and EMS, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene. Another single vehicle accident occurred near there at 6:45 a.m. No one was hurt in that crash. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer