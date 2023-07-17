Michelle John

Michelle John, 53, of Ohio City, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 29, 1970, in Lima, to Phillip and Kathleen (Binkley) John. Her father preceded her in death on March 25, 2010. Her mother survives in Middle Point.

Michelle is also survived by her son, Ted (Heather) Eversole of Payne; her daughters, Nichole (Isaac) Butler of Van Wert and Brittany (Rodney) Knaus of Indiana; her brothers, Raymond (Paula) John of Lima and David (Audrea) John of Van Wert; her sisters, Candi (Rick) Busch of Van Wert and Christina (Gregory) Clark of Defiance; 16 grandchildren, Kaedance, Rozlynn, Makenna, Kenley, Kolton, Huxley, Danyal, Remington, Hazel, Jaydan, Sterling, Sophie, Bailee, Gracen, Nicholas, and Carson.

She was also preceded in death by her grandparents.

Michelle was a graduate of Lincolnview High School, Class of 1989. She was a cashier for Ohio City Express. Michelle loved spending time with her grandchildren. She had a passion for coffee, loved collecting Precious Moments figurines, and enjoyed working on puzzles.

A time of remembrance will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: to the family.