PUCO orders halt to some disconnections

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has ordered Ohio’s investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities to suspend disconnections of customers for nonpayment if the customer has a pending application for various energy assistance programs.

Specifically, utilities will be prohibited from disconnecting for nonpayment for 30 days after a customer has applied for Winter and Summer Crisis programs, Home Energy Assistance Programs (HEAP), or the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). Last Thursday’s order is an addition to the existing consumer protections surrounding utility disconnections for nonpayment.

“Today’s order will help to ensure that Ohio’s most vulnerable are not disconnected from vital utility services while they seek assistance,” stated PUCO Chair Jenifer French.

The Commission is expected to issue its annual “special reconnect order” later this summer. The special reconnect order addresses additional disconnection protection during the heating season.