Thomas J. “Tom” Rupert

Thomas J. “Tom” Rupert, 81, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, surrounded by his children.

Born in Cincinnati, Tom was the son of Neal and Phyllis Rupert, who both preceded him in death.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. Tom owned and operated TJ Rupert Painting for over 30 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Wert. Tom enjoyed playing golf, listening to Glenn Miller and Big Band music, creating masterful shore birds and decoys out of wood. Tom and his wife enjoyed vacationing in Alabama on the Gulf.

Surviving are his children, Laura (Chris) Landrigan, Ruth Ann (Bruce) Dowler, Matthew (Kandice) Rupert, and Kelly (Todd) Roth; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; a sister, Cheri Mattox; along with several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Rupert.

Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne. Private family burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Preferred memorials: Glenn Miller Birthplace Society, or First Baptist Church, Van Wert.