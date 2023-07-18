Funky Country…

We head into week eight of the Feel Good Friday Series and thanks to the foray of festive fans at Fountain Park, we’re feeling pretty great! This Friday will be no exception. Willow Hill will make their way to Van Wert, Ohio’s Music City. You’ve likely not heard them yet but once you do, you will never forget. Their brand of country, artistic styling, stage presence, and obvious adoration for their fans will keep Fountain Park flowing with good times and mind-blowing music.

Formerly fronting Rolling Stone’s “Band to Watch”, the husband and wife duo of Alexandra Fields & C.T. Fields have become well known in Nashville and beyond as Willow Hill. Bringing their notorious high-energy live show, quirky fun-loving vibe, and a new level of songwriting craftsmanship; the duo has rebranded with a fresh new sound called “Funky Country.”

Willow Hill will take the Fountain Park stage this Friday night. Photo submitted

The duo has toured for over 12 years, and developed an extremely dedicated national fan base. They were a regular name at major festivals like Sturgis, Rocklahoma, Warped Tour, and Summerfest – where they supported the legendary Pat Benatar, Rick Springfield, and won the Emerging Artist Series. They were voted in the top 3 out of 20,000 acts to perform at The Grammys, performed The Official Lady Gaga Afterparty for her Monsters Ball Tour, and have shared bills with multitudes of national acts including Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown, Aaron Lewis, Lifehouse, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hanson, and many more.

Willow Hill recorded their debut EP, Highway One at Nashville’s historic Benchmark Studios, produced by Zach Abend and Jeff Cohen, whose credits include Sugarland, Big & Rich, and The Band Perry. The Ep immediately gained steam and the band began showcasing for major labels, talent buyers, agencies, and some of the industry’s most prominent tastemakers. Willow Hill made their mainstream country radio debut and is not slowing down. This Friday at 7:30 p.m. we get to savor their spunky Country sound in our town!

It’s optional to color your hair and don’t forget your lawn chairs! Celebrating summer together on Friday nights wouldn’t be right without thanking the one who brings the delight. With great elation we share our gratitude for The Van Wert County Foundation.