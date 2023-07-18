Bomb threat clears Industrial Park building

VW independent staff

A bomb threat that cleared a facility at Vision Industrial Park is under investigation.

The Van Wert Police Department was summoned to Teijin Automotive Technologies on Industrial Drive shortly before 12 p.m. Monday. The threat was left as a voice message during the overnight hours but wasn’t discovered until hours later.

As a precaution, employees were evacuated and the building was searched, but nothing was found. The all-clear was given approximately an hour after the call to the police department.

The threat remains under investigation.