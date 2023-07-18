Pump prices rise but still come in under Ohio average

Gas at most stations in Van Wert, including Tyler’s Short Stop, is below the statewide average. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

At roughly the midway point of July, there’s good news and bad news at gas pumps.

The bad news is local gas prices jumped 40 cents or more per gallon late last week. The good news is they’ve come done since and for the most part are lower than the statewide average and the nationwide average.

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio.

After peaking at $3.39 locally last week, pump prices in Van Wert have come down in recent days. In Van Wert, pump prices range from $2.97 at Sunoco on N. Washington St. to $3.37 at Brookside on W. Main St. At Ohio City Express it’s $3.39.

Despite the recent increase, prices in Ohio are 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.05 per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and currently stands at $3.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.65 per gall on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon, a difference of $1.34 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 gallon. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we’ve been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

July 17, 2022: $4.38/g (U.S. Average: $4.51/g)

July 17, 2021: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 17, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

July 17, 2018: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 17, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 17, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2015: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 17, 2014: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 17, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)