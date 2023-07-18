Random Thoughts: race, football, NWC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts includes the Van Wert 4-Mile, Fall sports, high school football in Ohio, Lima Central Catholic, and the Northwest Conference.

4-Mile

I was sorry to see this year’s Van Wert 4-Mile race canceled. It was scheduled for this past Saturday, July 15, but was called off due to unforeseen circumstances.

It’s a great race that attracted a lot of people. Here’s hoping it returns in 2024.

Fall sports

Believe it or not, practices for fall sports begin in less than two weeks, July 31.

Where has the summer gone?

Football

I said it last year and I’ll say it again – as much as I love football, I don’t like the earlier start and expanded playoffs. If I’ve softened my stance at all, maybe it’s the expanded playoffs, but I also think eight teams per region was fine.

The early start (third Friday in August for most teams) means 30 percent of the regular season schedule will be done before Labor Day. That just doesn’t seem right.

It is what it is though and the expanded format is here to stay. It’s tough to change something like that.

Independent

Lima Central Catholic’s 2023 football schedule is out and it’s interesting to say the least.

Of the 10 regular season games, just five will be played on Friday night. The Thunderbirds will open the season on Thursday night, August 17, at Shawnee. Game No. 2 will be a Saturday afternoon game, August 26, at Delphos St. John’s, followed by a trip to Carey on Friday, September 1. The first home game of the season will be Saturday, September 8, vs. Columbus Bishop Ready, followed by a Week No. 5 game at Columbus Bishop Hartley. After that, it’s five straight home games vs. Elmwood, Lucas, Richmond Heights, Cardinal Stritch and Fort Loramie. The Elmwood, Cardinal Stritch and Fort Loramie games are Saturday games.

That’s the life of a non-conference team.

NWC

There’s still nothing new on Delphos St. John’s and the Northwest Conference.

It’s a tough decision all around and either way it’s one that will leave some people upset. It’s truly a case of not being able to please everyone.

Delphos St. John’s officials are considering a move from the MAC to the NWC and they’re not rushing into a decision.

Regardless if they join or not, it’ll be interesting to see what the conference’s next move will be.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, please email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.