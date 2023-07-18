Vantage home to be sold at auction

Submitted information

Over the last year, carpentry students at Vantage Career Center used their skills to build a new home construction in collaboration with the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation. The 1800 square foot home is scheduled to be sold at public auction at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The one story structure is located at 143 E. Raymond St., Van Wert. Construction on the house began in the fall of 2021 and concluded in the spring of 2023. The floor plan features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, open concept, large island/bar, large closets and an attached two car garage. It also has custom built cabinets throughout, along with luxury vinyl flooring.

This house, constructed by Vantage students, will be auctioned off on July 27. Photo submitted

Several Vantage programs collaborated to complete the house; including carpentry, electricity, and construction equipment technology, providing students with training and experience in a real-world job setting and exposure to local businesses who are hiring in construction careers.

Auction terms are as follows, as announced on the Bee Gee Realty & Auction Co., LLC website:

“$5,000 earnest deposit due day of auction. Closing by August 29, 2023. A buyer’s premium of 2.5 percent will be added to the final bid to determine the total selling price. Selling subject to confirmation of the owner. All inspections must be completed prior to auction.”

Auctioneers: Bob Gamble, Broker; Dale Butler, Broker; Rob Gamble, Broker; DD Strickler.