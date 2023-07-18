VWCT’s next show is this weekend

Submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theater will present the youth show The Trial of the Wicked Witch this weekend, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 21-22 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

Be part of the jury as the Wicked Witch is put on trial for deeds done against your favorite story book characters. With the Fairy Godmother as judge, Little Red Riding Hood as prosecutor, the evil stepmother as defending attorney and the Three Little Pigs as bailiffs hilarity ensues as the guilt or innocence of the Wicked Witch is decided.

Chalk the Walk will begin an hour before show time and Rhonda’s Sweets will be available selling cookies where part of the proceeds will benefit VWCT.

Order tickets online at vwct.org or here, or call the theatre at 419.238.9689.