Hearings held Wednesday in local court

VW independent staff

Six defendants appeared for various hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Plea changes

Sarah Tewksbury, 38, of Rockford, changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of cocaine, a third degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Armando Duprey, Jr., 37, of Ft. Wayne, changed his plea to guilty of grand theft, a fourth degree felony and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. August 30.

Judith Ball, 40, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. August 9.

Sentencing

Ashley Sterling, 38, of Delphos, was sentenced to two years of community contro and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Arraignment

Joseph Black, 57, of Watertown, New York, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 16.

Time waiver

Joshua Carroll, 35, of St. Marys, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing weas set 9 a.m. October 11.