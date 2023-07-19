OHSAA changes football playoff schedule

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has informed football coaches that all high school football playoff games in all divisions will be played on Friday nights this fall.

In a preseason memo to coaches, OHSAA officials said games in Weeks 11-12 will be at home sites with the higher seed hosting, and Weeks 13-15 will be played at neutral sites. Last year, the first two weeks of playoff games were played on Friday nights, then the OHSAA went to a split Friday-Saturday format for the remaining games.

State championship games will be played over three days, November 30-December 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Divisions I, II, III and VI will play on Friday, with one of those games to be played on Thursday. Divisions IV, V and VII state championship games will be played on Saturday, December 2.