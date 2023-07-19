State sets aside money for April 8 eclipse

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Just over eight months remain until a rare total solar eclipse will appear in this part of Ohio.

April 8, 2024, is the date it will happen and it’s expected to draw numerous visitors to Van Wert County and other areas of Ohio in its path. The county is considered a prime viewing area for the rare event, and Ohio is within a one-day drive for 70 percent of the U.S. population, which makes it a target destination for people who want to view a total solar eclipse. In all, the eclipse will extend across 13 states, from Texas to Maine, including a significant part of Ohio (see map).

Van Wert County will fall squarely in the middle of the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse, which will make it a popular spot for those wanting to see it. Ohio EMA map

The State of Ohio has earmarked $1 million to help communities defray safety costs. The money, which was allocated to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, will be used to reimburse eligible costs for emergency responders and emergency management tied to the eclipse. Details and guidelines will be worked out in the coming weeks and months.

Approximately 58,000 people are expected to flock to Van Wert County to experience the eclipse. While the total eclipse itself will last 3-4 minutes, the event will last 3-4 hours from start to finish, and those coming to the area are expected to arrive over the weekend. Most of them will likely leave once it’s over. The temporary influx is expected to lead to heavy demand for hotel rooms, food, gas, law enforcement and more, leading local officials to begin planning ahead.

The first of several planning meetings was held in Van Wert at the end of March and more will be held in the coming months.

“We will have more meetings and planning as the date gets closer,” Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy said. “As soon as guidance comes out on availability to the grant money, I hope to apply for some.”

The total solar eclipse will be the first in the Buckeye State since 1806 and the final one in Ohio until 2444.