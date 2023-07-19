Van Wert Rotary Club selling raffle tickets

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club has announced tickets are being sold for the “Smoke and Sizzle Raffle.”

Three summer prizes will be awarded: a grand prize of a Traeger Ironwood 885 Pellet Grill, grill tool set and five bags of Traeger wood pellets; one second prize of a 36 inch Blackstone Griddle and a $150 gift card to Ebel’s Country Store, and a third prize of a Ebel’s Butcher Shop Happy Campers meat bundle and assorted grilling tools.

Only 360 tickets will be sold and are $20 each. The winners will be drawn during the Van Wert Rotary Club’s meeting on Tuesday August 1. Winners need not be present to win. The proceeds from the raffle will support the Van Wert Rotary Foundation’s annual auction scheduled for Saturday, November 11, at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County fairgrounds.

To purchase tickets contact Mark Verville at 419.203.6619 or Aaron Anspach at 419.771.5810 or email vanwertrotary1@gmail.com.

Van Wert Rotary Club meets from 12– p.m. each Tuesday at Willow Bend Country Club.