VWPD receives grant, Weigle hopes to build up numbers

Just over $20,000 in state grant money is coming to the Van Wert Police Department. VWPD photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

State grant money is on the way to Van Wert and if all goes as planned, it will help restore numbers at the police department.

It was announced on Tuesday that a grant of $20,055.36 is coming from the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program. It’s one of 20 grants totaling nearly $4 million to help support wellness and staffing needs. All told, Governor Mike DeWine has awarded nearly $65 million to 250 Ohio agencies through the program, which aims to address burnout caused by understaffing and overall job stress.

“We are proud to offer this support to our local first responders because keeping them healthy is key to keeping our communities safe,” DeWine said in a press release.

Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle said the incoming grant money will used for sign-on bonuses for three new officers and one new dispatcher.

“Due to the grant and our application date (last year) we have already hired two officers and one dispatcher, so once we receive the money I will be able to offer the next officer hired the third officer grant money,” Weigle explained. “The two new officers who were just sworn in will get 50 percent of $5,437.12 after the FTO (Field Training Officer) program is complete, then after one year of service they will get the other 50 percent.”

“I have hired two dispatchers since the application of the grant,” he continued. “The last dispatcher I hired will not get anything from the dispatcher portion. It will go to the one who was hired first from the date of the application. I believe she will get 50 percent of $3,744 and the other half after one year of service.”

He added the second dispatcher has enrolled in this year’s Vantage Police Academy that starts this fall and that person may have a shot when he graduates from the academy in the spring at the last officer’s signing bonus.

Weigle also noted at one point the department had 21 full-time officers, but the current number is 16 working the road plus one still in the field training program. Those numbers have led to stepped up efforts to bring the department back to full force.

“I just put on (the department’s) Facebook page that I am willing to hire up to six persons and pay the academy tuition for them, plus pay them as a part-time employee an hourly wage of $21 while at school, Weigle said. “Yes, I will pay them to go to school. “I have a couple of people already interested but could use a few more.”

After completion of the police academy, the rate of pay will go to $26.50 per hour, then after the FTO program, which usually takes four months, another raise to $29 will be given. After one full year with the department and completion of the probationary period, a pay increase to $32 will kick in, and the current union contract calls for three percent raises each of the next three years. There’s also a shift differential of 45 cents per hour for second or third shift.

Applications must be submitted to the Van Wert Police Department, 515 E. Main St., by Tuesday, August 1.

More information can be found on the Van Wert Police Department’s Facebook page. In the meantime, due to low numbers, Weigle is asking city residents to be patient with the department.

“There may be times when it’s not a crime in progress they will be asked to come the police station to make a report,” he said.