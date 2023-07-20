Kids get their kicks at ‘Y’ soccer camp

VW independent sports/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has announced the overwhelming success of its spring/summer soccer program, with participation reaching an all-time high. This year, over 120 enthusiastic children took part in the program, making it one of the most memorable seasons to date.

The program, designed for children between the ages of 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 year, consisted of three different divisions, catering to various age groups. Under the guidance of skilled coaches and dedicated volunteers, these young athletes displayed exceptional growth and development, both individually and as a team.

Local children learned the finer points of soccer during the YMCA’s recent soccer program. Photo submitted

“At the YMCA, we firmly believe that the goal of sports programs extends beyond mere skill enhancement,” Membership Director Kevin Morrison said. “Our spring/summer soccer program is crafted to instill vital life skills in children from a young age. By encouraging interaction, teamwork, and fostering friendships, participants learn valuable lessons about sportsmanship, respect for opponents, coaches, officials and the game itself.”

“This year’s program exemplified the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie that the YMCA cherishes,” he continued. “Witnessing the children’s progress week after week filled us with immense pride and joy. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the participants, parents, coaches and volunteers who contributed to making this season such a resounding success.”

To ensure the continuous growth and success of its youth programs, the YMCA has announced the upcoming annual YMCA golf outing, scheduled for August 13. The event aims to raise $10,000, which will be allocated towards purchasing new nets, balls, and essential equipment for all YMCA programs, including the spring/summer soccer program.

The YMCA golf outing not only provides an excellent opportunity for community members to show their support but also promises a day of fun, networking, and friendly competition.

For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact Corey Clifton, YMCA Program Director at Corey@vwymca.org, 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.