New Baby Box…

The 154th Safe Haven Baby Box in America was installed at the Paulding County Hospital on Tuesday. It was a joint venture between the hospital and Hands of Hope Pregnancy Services and was in the works for two years.The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes is Monica Kelsey, a native of Paulding county. This box was dedicated to her late father. It’s the area’s second Baby Box, with the other located at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Pictured are Paulding County Hospital CEO Ron Goedde , Ohio State Representative Roy Klopfenstein, Village of Paulding Mayor Greg White, and Dave Burtch of Paulding Village Council and the Paulding County Vision Board. Photo submitted