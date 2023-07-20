Welch earns another Elks honor

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced Kyra Welch from Van Wert High School was selected as a recipient of the Student/Volunteer of the Year for the Northwest District of the Ohio Elks Association.

Welch was selected as the Van Wert Elks Student/Volunteer of the Month for January. She graduated this spring from Van Wert High School.

Kyra Welch

Students are nominated by their high schools to receive the Student of the Month award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic.

All of the student of the month winners are judged for their performance and achievements for selection as the student of the year. Having been selected as the student of the year for the Van Wert lodge, Welch received a monetary donation as well as a certificate. She competed against the winners from the 12 other lodges within the district. As the District Student of the Year winner, she will receive $1000 from the Ohio Elks Association.

This program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. The Elks wish to recognize and praise those students for their accomplishments, their activities, and their contributions to society through this program.