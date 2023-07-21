Angela Jaylene Albee

Angela Jaylene Albee entered her heavenly home at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2023, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born in Kennett, Missouri, to Leon and Emmaline (Gribbler) Whittington, who both preceded her in death. She married her life partner, Bruce Albee, April 19, 1980, and he survives in Middle Point.

Her passion in life was casino trips, bingo, camping, golfing, gardening, fishing and crafts. In spare time she enjoyed her time with family and friends. Jaylene started in the work force as a cotton picker in Missouri at the young age of eight. She continued with various other jobs throughout her life until she finished her working career in culinary services at Van Wert County Hospital. She continued enjoying baking for her family and friends.

She has one brother, Allen (Theresa) Whittington, who still survives.

Together with her spouse, she has three surviving daughters, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Prima (Aaron) Hertel have three children, Kayla Hertel (engaged to Braeden Booher), Rachel (Michael) Garay, Ashley Hertel; Shannon Albee (Joshua Holtzapple), who have four children, Kiarra Holtzapple (engaged to Caleb Hartzog), Iszabel Anderson, Mackenzi Holtzapple, Eliza Anderson; Crystal (Brian) Hill, who have two children, Gabriel (Gabriel) Hill and Alea (Tyler) Rex.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Van Wert VFW Post 5803.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to family.

