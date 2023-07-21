Chamber golf outing…

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Chamber Golf Classic at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Wednesday, July 19. 28 teams enjoyed a wonderful day on the golf course that included some fun games as well as meals provided by Fairway Grill. With a score of 17-under par, the team of Tyler Turnwald, Joe Linder, Corbin Linder, and Jim Linder from Millwork Brands claimed first place. Van Wert Chamber President and CEO Mark Verville thanked all businesses who sponsored the event and donated door prizes, along with Corey Clifton and the team at Hickory Sticks. Photo submitted