Crime Stoppers seeking info about thief

VW independent staff/submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve this crime.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, between 6:49 and 7:41 p.m., an unidentified male driving a gold or silver-colored truck stole a 2018 Moritz trailer from the site of the future Superior Credit Union, 202 Towne Center Blvd. In Van Wert. The Van Wert Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify the man shown in this surveillance picture.

The Van Wert Police Department needs help identifying this man. Photo submitted

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps solve the case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.