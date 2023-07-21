Hit and run driver gets max sentence

VW independent staff

A Grover Hill man convicted of a November, 2022 hit-and-run crash learned his fate on Thursday.

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield sentenced Zachary Ross, 27, to 18 months in prison for vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony. The prison term was the maximum allowed by law. Court records show Ross was given three days credit for time served, and the sentence will run consecutive to a prison term out of Paulding County for unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

In addition to 18 months, Ross must serve two years worth of community control sanctions, must have no contact with the victim and pay court costs and $32,600 in restitution.

The hit-and-run incident occurred outside of Walmart in Van Wert. The victim suffered numerous severe injuries and had a lengthy hospital stay.