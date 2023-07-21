ODOT issues weekly construction update

Submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

After a one week delay, U.S. 224 between Hoaglin Center Road and Ohio 637/Stemen Road will close on Monday, July 24, for approximately 75 days to replace three culverts. One culvert will be replaced at a time, working west to east. The first two culverts are between Hoaglin Center Road and Slane Road; the third culvert is between Slane Road and State Route 637/Stemen Road. The official detour will be Ohio 637 to Ohio 114 to U.S. 127, back to U.S. 224.

Ohio 49 between U.S. 224 and U.S. 30 (excluding the Village of Convoy) will have lane restrictions for chip seal operations.