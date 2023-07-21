Ohio State Fair to again offer fun and food for all ages

The Ohio State Fair will begin Wednesday, July 26, and will run through Sunday, August 6. Ohio State Fair photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — It’s billed as one of the biggest and best state fairs in the nation and that designation should continue this year.

The 2023 Ohio State Fair will open Wednesday, July 26, and will continue through Sunday, August 6, at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus. Among the traditional favorites that will be offered again this year: concerts and other live music, games and rides, youth agricultural competitions, the big butter sculpture and much more.

Hours and admission

State fair hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, except for August 6, when gates will close at 6 p.m.

Advance admission tickets for $8 are available through Tuesday, July 25, at a discounted rate through ticketmaster.com. This year’s gate admission prices are $12 for adults (13-59), and $10 for youths (6-12) and seniors (60 and older). Children five and under will be admitted free of charge.

Parking

General parking is free in the main lots north of the Cardinal lot. Parking will also be available in the Long St. garage most days, and air-conditioned shuttles will be in operation.

Rides and ride hours

All-day wristbands are available for $32 each if purchased by July 25, and $35 if purchased at the fair. In addition, fairgoers may buy individual ride credits for $1 each. All rides require at least three credits. Rides will be in operation between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. most days, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, July 28, Friday, August 4. A sensory-friendly morning will be offered August 2, starting at 10 a.m.

Food

Of course, traditional fair food will be available from dozens of vendors, and plenty of other options will be offered this year, including dairy free, nut free, egg free, sugar free, gluten free and wheat free options, along with vegetarian options.

Among the new food options: crawfish bowls, a flaming hot Cheeto burger, gelato nachos and tacos, and nacho sundaes.

Back this year is $3 Thursdays, July 27 and August 3. Well over 50 vendors will offer select food items for just $3 those days.

Concerts

Among this year’s big acts: Kidz Bop “Never Stop Live” tour (July 26); country singer Clint Black (July 27); Third Eye Blind (July 28); Ludacris (August 1), and Styx (August 2). Ticket prices for all shows generally range between $25-$55.

More information can be found at ohiostatefair.com.