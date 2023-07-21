OSHP seeking Best Looking Cruiser votes

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the 10th annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).

Voting for the best-looking cruiser is underway and will end at 12 p.m. Monday, July 31. Visit the Patrol’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and click the link in any of the contest posts or visit the SurveyMonkey website to vote the Ohio State Highway Patrol as having the best-looking cruiser.

When visiting the SurveyMonkey website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Ohio from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be updated on the AAST’s website throughout the contest.

Last year, Ohio finished in 13th place.