Sign up for Celina Lake Festival 5K

CELINA — Registration for the Celina Lake Festival 5K run is available online at www.mercerhealth5kchallenge.com. This is a chip timed event and part of the Mercer Health 5K Challenge.

The Lake Festival 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Lake Shore Park at the corner of Ash and Lakeshore Drive in Celina. Registration will start at 6:45 a.m.

Pre-registration is only $15 and is due by July 27. Race day registration will be available for $20. All runners 14 and under run for free with a completed registration form.

Trophies will be awarded to top three male and female runners. Medals will be awarded to first, second and third place in each age group with special awards to be given to the runner coming from the furthest distance, and for the youngest and oldest runner. Also $100 will be awarded to the male and female runners who set a new course record.

There will be water on the course, splits at the one-mile and two-mile marks. Refreshments will be served at the finish.