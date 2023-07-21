Woman critically injured during storm

VW independent staff

OHIO CITY — An Ohio City woman suffered critical injuries as a result of strong storms that moved through Van Wert County on Thursday.

The elderly woman was injured after a tree fell on a house at Hoffman St. and State St. in the village. Her current condition is unknown.

The late afternoon and early evening storm system brought down trees, large limbs and power lines, mainly in the Ohio City and Convoy areas. Emergency responders and Van Wert County CERT were called to a number of affected areas.