Betty L. Sidle

Betty L. Sidle, 85, of Ohio City, passed away unexpectedly from a accident on Friday, July 21, 2023.

She was born September 4, 1937, in Rockford, to Raymond G. “Duke” Eichar and Myra E. (Ponstler) Eichar, who both preceded her in death. Betty married David Wesley Doan October 21, 1955, and he preceded her in death on December 13, 1987. She then married Bart H. Sidle on May 20, 1990, and he survives in Ohio City.

Other family survivors include her four children, Vicki (Garry) Bidlack of Van Wert, Cindy Schaffner of Ohio City, Deb (Mark) Keber of Ohio City, and Susie (Terry) Jackson of Ohio City; two stepchildren, Donald Bickle of Rockford and Chris (Michele) Bickle of Rockford; 13 grandchildren, Shay (Devin) Sheets, Brandon Breese (Heather Klausing), Missy (Mark) Zielke, Anne (Mike) Myers, Bret (Trinda) Keber, Corey (Taylor) Keber, Leslie (Tyson) Bailey, Meggie Knecht, T. J. Jackson Jr., Alix Ebel, Darcy Vaske, Wes (Ann) Vaske and Cole (Keeley) Welker; one step-grandchild, Ryan (Brittany) Bickle, and 35 great grandchildren.

Betty was a 1955 graduate of Rockford High School and was a member of the Ohio City United Methodist Church. She retired in 2000 from the former Huffy’s Bicycle Plant, Celina after 26 years.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bill Eichar and Bobby Eichar; one step granddaughter, Alexis “Lexi” Teresa Bickle.

Calling hours will be held from 2-7 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Ginter officiating. Betty will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire & EMS Department or the Ohio City United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.