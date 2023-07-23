Murray A. Gause

Murray A. Gause, 93, formerly of Van Wert, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home in Homestead Villages of Pensacola, Florida.

He was born September 5, 1929, in Noble County, Indiana, to Purl William Gause and Dorothy T. (Geiger) Gause, who both preceded him in death. Murray was married September 16, 1950, to Trella Marie (Gross) Gause who preceded him in death on September 14, 2016.

Family survivors include his three children, Mark (Mona) Gause of Lillian, Alabama, Marlene Warnecke of Pooler, Georgia and Roxanne (Tim) Wyman of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Derek and Jordan Gause, Sara and Clint Warnecke, Averil Dunn and Adrea Miller and eleven great grandchildren.

He worked as a superintendent for the Lowell Sherburn Construction Company in Van Wert and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

Murray was preceded in death by a son, Rex Ivan Gause; a son-in-law, David Warnecke; two brothers, George E. Gause and Burl D. Gause, and one sister, Grace E. Jones.

A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the First Presbyterian Church, Van Wert or the donor’s choice.

