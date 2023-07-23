Roger Davis

Roger Davis, 69, of Montello, Wisconsin, passed away at 8:37 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his residence.

He was born December 6, 1953, in Van Wert, to Wilfred and Berneice (King) Davis. He married the former Tina Hammons, who survives. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Roger was the plant superintendent at Associated Milk Producers, Inc. in Wisconsin.

He was a member of the Montello Trinity United Methodist Church, the Montello Rod and Gun Club, the Tennessee Squire Association and was a lifetime member of the NRA. Roger was an avid hunter.

Surviving are his wife, Tina Davis of Montello; children, Stephanie (Jerry) Hare of Willshire, Rose (Matt) Powell of Ottawa, Kansas, Tracy (Keenan) Yelliott of Pittsfield, Illinois, and Matt Davis of Bloomington, Minnesota; grandchildren, Austin (Kristin) Priest, Ryan Hare, Cooper (Chloe) Priest, Alexandra Powell, Rynleigh Priest, Wyatt Powell and Harvin Yelliott; great-grandchildren, Annalynne Priest, Clint Priest and Hayden Priest, and brothers, Charles (Deb) Davis of Ohio City and Lester (Cindy) Davis of Englewood, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. There will also be a celebration of Roger’s life from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at Lakesides in Montello.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Montello Rod and Gun Club.

To share in Roger’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.