CarFit program targets senior drivers

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Traffic Safety Office is expanding a program to prevent injuries among older drivers by providing federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the state’s first statewide CarFit coordinator, Angela Wise.

Wise will work to train more CarFit volunteers and plan events to reach more older adults.

“I am already impressed by the dedication and passion exhibited by the people involved with CarFit,” Wise said. “I’m proud to be a part of this important program and I am excited to help grow CarFit throughout the state. I hope to serve as a resource to the people working so diligently to improve the safety of older adult drivers.”

People 65 and older make up the fastest growing segment of drivers nationally and in Ohio. By 2030, the state will have more than 4.8 million residents who are 65 and older. While older drivers typically take fewer risks while driving than younger drivers, they are more likely to be injured or killed in a crash due to age-related fragility. In addition, normal aging may increase common risk factors for roadway crashes, including vision changes, flexibility, strength, range of motion, and size and height.

“As Ohio’s population ages, it becomes more important than ever to educate drivers on how the fit of their restraint system, visibility, and knowledge of vehicle controls can make a huge difference in their safety and comfort behind the wheel,” said Kimberly Schwind, assistant director of OTSO and CarFit instructor. “These are precisely the points CarFit covers, and why we believe CarFit is such an important part of the state’s older road user safety and occupant protection efforts.”

Those interested in becoming a trained CarFit volunteer, or attending a CarFit event can learn more at www.Car-Fit.org or by emailing Wise directly at awise@coaaa.org.

CarFit is an educational program, launched in 2006 by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association, which offers older adults the opportunity to improve their safety and comfort behind the wheel. At a CarFit event, trained volunteers complete a 12-point checklist with each driver. Occupational therapists are also on hand to provide a consultation, if needed