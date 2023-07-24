Council set to vote on proposed raises

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A second and possible final vote on salary increases for elected officials is expected during tonight’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

Two ordinances are on the agenda. One calls for an increase in the salaries of the mayor, law director and city auditor. The mayor’s salary would increase by three percent annually, to $55,805 in 2024, $57,379 in 2025, $59,103 in 2026 and $60,876 in 2027. The original ordinance called for annual one percent raises but after some discussion, council members agreed to amend it to three percent.

Jeff Agler and fellow council members will vote tonight on raises that would take effect in January. VW independent file photo

City auditor salaries would increase by three percent to $65,822 in 2024, $67,797 in 2025, $69,831 in 2026 and $71,926 in 2027. Law director salaries would go up by three percent annually, to $72,403 in 2024, $74,575 in 2025, $76,812 in 2026 and $79,116 in 2027.

The ordinance had its first reading at council’s July 10 meeting and was approved by a 6-0 vote. Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis was absent from the meeting.

The other ordinance would raise the annual salaries of council members from $4,900 to $6,100, and the salary of the council president from $5,500 to $6,700. A previous proposal called for council salaries to increase to $5,390 and $6,050 for the council president. However, First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler proposed an amendment calling for a larger increase and noted council salaries have only increased by $1,200 over a 17-year span.

The amendment passed 4-2, with Agler and fellow council members Bill Marshall, Jeff Kallas and Julie Moore voting yes. Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett and Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers objected and voted against the larger increase.

In order to be approved on second reading, five of the seven council members would have to vote to suspend the rules to forgo a third reading. If that doesn’t happen, council could explore a handful of other options, including scheduling a special meeting for a simple majority vote on third reading.

If approved, the raises will go into effect January 1, 2024. By law, council members are prohibited from giving themselves raises during a current term. All eight council seats, along with mayor, law director and city auditor are up for election in November. City Auditor Martha Balyeat plans to retire at the end of the year.